New Dubai proptech startup takes integrated approach

Rajab Virani, CEO, Veriestate, with partners and guests at the Veriestate launch. — Supplied photo

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 11:56 AM

VeriEstate, a Dubai-based proptech startup, is is planning to launch an all-in-one property assessment platform.

Registered with the DIFC Innovation Hub, the largest innovation ecosystem in the region, VeriEstate aims to become a one-stop solution for all aspects of real estate, leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance transparency and efficiency in the market.

In its initial phase, VeriEstate will bring together a wide array of inspection firms under one umbrella, providing prospective buyers and renters with comprehensive and transparent property assessments. The platform combines advanced technologies like AI, blockchain, and data analytics to conduct in-depth non-invasive inspections, addressing a critical gap in the market by identifying hidden issues in Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) systems.

VeriEstate's reports - built on a 110-checkpoint inspection - carry official credentials, positioning them as a reliable resource for buyers, renters, brokers, property owners and holiday homes.

"By uniting inspection services and property listings under one platform, we are not just simplifying the real estate process - we are setting a new benchmark for the industry. VeriEstate represents the future of real estate transactions, where every decision is informed, every action is secure, and every stakeholder is empowered," said Rajab Ali Virani, CEO of VeriEstate.

VeriEstate has also launched a property search module. This feature aggregates listings from various real estate platforms, allowing users to find properties across Dubai in one place. With the help of API integration, real estate companies and brokers can seamlessly display their property images on VeriEstate, eliminating the need for redundant uploads.