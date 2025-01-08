Jumeirah Village Circle remains a magnet for buyers and investors

According to the latest data from DXBinteract, JVC ranked as the top-performing area for ready property developer sales in 2024, with a total sales volume of Dh1.2 billion from 1,183 transactions, averaging Dh1.01 million per transaction.

After a record-breaking year for Dubai real estate, buyers and investors have much to consider as they look to make their best moves in the market during 2025.

With a huge range of property options and attractive residential locations to choose from, all the signs are that Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) will remain a major attraction this year, industry experts say.

In 2024, JVC was the undisputed powerhouse of property transactions, with total sales amounting to Dh16.6 billion, although the area’s success story is not just about numbers. “A unique mix of affordability, connectivity, community living, and strong investment potential makes it a standout choice in Dubai. It fills a gap between high-end, high-cost areas and older, less modern neighborhoods, providing a balanced lifestyle that appeals to a broad spectrum of buyers and investors,” says Firas Al Msaddi, CEO fäm Properties.

In terms of resale transactions, JVC secured second position after Dubai Marina, with a total resale sales volume of Dh3 billion from 3,412 transactions, averaging Dh879,000 per transaction. “The resale segment, in particular, reflects a significant trend - early investors and developers who acquired land or built properties years ago are now capitalizing on the rising market,” Msaddi said. “These sellers are realizing substantial profits, leveraging the fact that their costs of land and construction four to five years ago were considerably lower than today. This has made JVC a hotspot for transactions and established it as one of the top five performing areas in Dubai,” he added.

JVC’s dominance extends into the off-plan property market, where it consistently ranks at the top. In 2024, it was the top-performing area in Dubai for off-plan developer sales, achieving an impressive Dh11 billion from 11,234 transactions, with an average transaction value of Dh979,500. Meanwhile, JVC was ranked second after Business Bay in the resale of off-plan properties, with a total sales volume of Dh1.4 billion from 903 transactions, averaging Dh1.55 million per transaction.

The factors driving JVC’s sustained popularity and top rankings are multifaceted, according to Msaddi. These include: • Affordability: JVC offers competitive ticket prices across all segments, making it attractive for a wide range of buyers and investors. • Profit realisation: Many owners and developers are selling properties now to capitalize on substantial profits due to lower historical costs of land and construction. • Enhanced offerings: Developers have focused on launching a new generation of properties in JVC with modern designs, higher quality, and superior facilities and amenities—elements that have redefined the area. • Investor sentiment: The success of past investments has created a ripple effect, drawing more investors who are confident in JVC’s proven track record of returns.

“JVC attracts a diverse range of buyers, families Drawn by affordability and community-oriented living, young professionals seeking accessible price points and modern amenities, and investors attracted by high rental yields, resale potential, and the area’s consistent performance,” Msaddi said.