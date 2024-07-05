Indian realtor plans Dh2 billion investments in Dubai

Published: Fri 5 Jul 2024, 10:01 PM

Zoya Developments, a prominent real estate developer from India, announced its expansion into the UAE market with Investment of over Dh2 billion allocated for the next three years. This landmark entry is marked by the unveiling of their first project in Dubai’s thriving Furjan area, with a projected handover in 2026.

Zoya Developments’ inaugural projects in Dubai will be located in thriving localities like Furjan, Dubai Islands and JVT, promising new benchmarks in residential living. These soon-to-be revealed projects will feature spacious layouts, integrated outdoor spaces, and cutting-edge smart home technologies, all designed with a customer-centric approach.

For 14 years, Zoya Developments has earned a stellar reputation in the Indian market, where they have delivered over 100,000 units and developed more than two million sq.ft. of prime real estate.

Zoya Developments was created under the leadership of Farooq Khan. Zoya Developments comez to Dubailed forward by the second generation of the business - Executive Directors Shoaib Khan and Imtiaz Khan. Through thoughtful design, sustainable practices, and a deep understanding of customers’ needs, Zoya Developments believe in crafting legacies that that will live on for generations.

“Dubai’s dynamic growth, visionary leadership, and forward-thinking initiatives have made it an ideal destination for our foray into this market. The acquisition of prime land in top-rated areas like Furjan, Dubai Islands and JVT, underscores our commitment to creating community-centric living environments in strategic locations,” said Imtiaz Khan, Founder & Managing Director of Zoya Developments.