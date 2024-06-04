Iconic British auto brand enters Dubai real estate

An artists's impression of the Astera by Aston Martin, to come up at Al Marjan Island in RAK. The project is the first time Aston Martin’s design team has applied its skills to a real estate development in the Middle East. — Supplied photo

Aston Martin, the revered British ultra luxury auto brand featured in James Bond movies, on Tuesday announced its foray into the UAE’s luxury branded residence market.

Dar Global, the London-listed luxury international real estate developer on Tuesday unveiled ‘The Astera, Interiors by Aston Martin’¸ a new beachfront residential development on Al Marjan islands in Ras Al Khaimah.

With a total Gross Development Value of Dh900 million (.£200 million), the project is the first time Aston Martin’s design team has applied its skills to a real estate development in the Middle East region, with the new luxury lifestyle destination building on the successful recent opening of the Aston Martin Residences in Miami and other high-profile design collaborations in the US and Japan.

Positioned near the highly anticipated Wynn Resort, The Astera will bring the carmaker’s blend of sophisticated design and high-performance precision craftsmanship to the interiors of the property.

Due to be completed by December 2028, the waterfront property promises to become a new landmark on the Arabian Sea. Providing the benefits of a secluded private beach, the development will offer expansive, one, two and three bedroom apartments and three bedroom villas. Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, said: “The launch of this much-awaited residential property furthers our brand vision to curate breathtaking living experience for our exclusive clientele. Combining this iconic British marque’s heritage, innovation and design mastery with Dar Global’s expertise in providing exceptional investment opportunities through luxury homes for global citizens demonstrates yet another illustrious chapter in our trajectory to success.”

Stefano Saporetti, director of brand diversification at Aston Martin, commented: “The Astera celebrates our partnership with Dar Global, bringing together two ultra-luxury lifestyle organisations with a shared passion for combining traditional craftsmanship with innovation and cutting-edge design. Marking Aston Martin’s very first real estate collaboration in the Middle East, we are incredibly excited by the emerging luxury destination of Al Marjan Island. The will further elevate Aston Martin’s brand and apply it to a beachfront lifestyle environment.”