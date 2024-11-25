How Dubai architects are designing world's second tallest tower with vertical mall, 7-star hotel

The upcoming Burj Azizi on Sheikh Zayed Road will again test the height of Dubai’s innovation –both figuratively and literally – as the tower is set to become the world’s second-tallest structure after the Burj Khalifa.

The 132-storey skyscraper, which will stand 725m tall, is scheduled for completion by 2028. It is designed to be home to the highest hotel lobby, the highest nightclub, the highest observation deck, the highest restaurant, and the highest hotel room in the world.

Designing and building the Dh6-billion Burj Azizi is no mean feat. It will be an architectural marvel, adding more prestige to the emirate’s constantly evolving skyline, its principal architects at Dubai-based architectural consultancy firm AE7 told Khaleej Times.

Burj Azizi will house a vertical shopping mall; a seven-star hotel inspired by seven cultural themes; residences that include penthouses, apartments, and holiday homes; wellness centres, swimming pools, saunas, cinemas, gyms, mini markets, resident lounges, and a children’s play area; and an adrenaline zone that will give visitors a feel of living “in the clouds".

Erik Hokanson, principal and design director; Matthew Fineout, architectural director; and Moosa Swaidan, vice-president and director of strategy and development, shared their insights and inspiration in creating what will become the second tallest tower in the world – surpassing the 679-metre Merdeka 118 in Kuala Lumpur.

“The Burj Azizi has been designed as a one-of-a-kind vertical destination for Dubai and a landmark skyscraper along the iconic Sheikh Zayed Road,” said Hokanson.

Different challenges; multiple uses

A major challenge is the mix-use of Burj Azizi. Currently, the skinniest tower is 111 West 57th Street or Steinway Tower, a 435-metre and 84-storey supertall skyscraper in New York City. "But it’s all residential,” Fineout pointed, noting that Burj Azizi will have different challenges because it has multiple uses.

“We have multiple-entry requirements – you have the entrance for the hotel; you also have penthouse residences that will require to have own entrances. Then, there is the vertical mall and an adrenaline zone that has to have its own entrance. How do you make all of these happen in a very small area?”

Hokanson added: "The challenge lies in optimising the tower's core, which houses essential elements like elevators, egress stairs, and mechanical rooms and acts as the structural spine of the building. A larger core means sacrificing valuable real estate, so it's crucial to ensure that each component is precisely sized to avoid compromising usable space for apartments, hotel rooms, retail, and the like. That’s what Matt (Fineout) and the team are doing all the time.”

How does it touch the sky?

Given the relatively limited land area and height of the tower, the big question is: How does it touch the sky? When the Burj Khalifa was constructed back in 2004, the surrounding area was a wide expanse of vacant lot. Burj Azizi is being constructed along the busy Sheikh Zayed Road that’s dotted with skyscrapers.

Hokanson said Burj Azizi is being built on the plot that Azizi Developments purchased in 2017. The foundations for the former project – a 528-metre, 111-storey tower – were already complete when it was bought.

“From the outset, Mirwais Azizi, founder and chairman of Azizi Developments, had envisioned a design for the tower that emphasised verticality. We realised this vision by layering the tower's massing and enhancing its form with vertical glass blades and mullions, reaching skyward to its pinnacle.”

The lateral winds and gravity loads were just two of the main concerns. There’s also the shape of the building – which is only vertical.

“The mass of the tower was completely different and that that’s been the greatest challenge. The foundation system was built down 70 metres. This is extremely deep; deeper than the Burj Khalifa – but it’s spread out. Burj Azizi is all concentrated. We are primarily building the tower on a 57m x 57m base – considering its height, this is a ratio that is one of the narrowest in the world,” noted Hokanson.

Constantly challenging boundaries

Fineout said with Burj Azizi they are constantly challenging the traditional boundaries of their craft, using the latest technology and innovative structural design techniques. They are also collaborating with experts who have completed supertall structures.

For wind tunnel testing that is used to identify the wind-induced structural loads and responses of the Burj Azizi, AE7 have been working with experts who had worked on the Burj Khalifa.

“With wind tunnel testing, if there are failures in a certain area, you can go back a little bit, make changes and go forward. But that can be done easily when you’re dealing with something horizontal – you can focus on one area. But not if you’re dealing with something vertically this high,” Fineout pointed out, further reiterating the vertical design of Burj Azizi as its biggest challenge.

More than a towering skyscraper

“It’s a puzzle and there’s no silver bullet,” Hokanson reiterated about the architectural challenges, adding: “I think we’ve stayed right on the mark. There are only a few companies and experts in the world that can execute this kind of project.”

He noted with the original design, there were only about 20 elevators for the entire building but now, there will be more than 44 elevators for the extra-vertical tower. Burj Azizi is also designed to have multiple entrances from the road. "It's kind of like a multilevel experience – you're not bringing everyone to enter or exit at the same place," noted Fineout, explaining they have carefully designed the touch points for residents and visitors of the tower that are expected to have about 250 suites, several residential units looked and various banquet halls, aside the mall and F&B options. Seeing the Burj Azizi from afar is another exciting feature of the tower, according to AE7, explaining there are different experiences to see the tower: From a distance and when you're at the foot of it. "The articulated skin and silhouette of the Burj Azizi can be seen as far when you're coming from Al Ain Road," noted Fineout. "Then, there will be another experience when you come closer to the tower." At night the tower will become a spectacle within the city's skyline, showcasing a dynamic LED light show. Tribute to Dubai As the construction of the Burj Azizi gets underway in full swing on Sheikh Zayed Road, Swaidan underscored "Burj Azizi will be more than a towering skyscraper or a monument but a vertical structure that will create a lasting legacy. He noted: "Mirwais wanted to have a very vertical expression that is also a fitting tribute to Dubai and its monumental achievement in design, engineering, and innovation". "Azizi Developments also wanted to distinguish themselves from the rest of the market and the rest of the world, so they set these high marks they wanted to achieve. They understand that it is a really unique tower, and they work very closely with us to see how we can achieve these things. We have a great team working on this project and this project is all about the team," Swaidan highlighted. The AE7 architects and engineers also thanked the support of Dubai authorities, noting that Burj Azizi embodies Dubai's spirit to constantly innovate and further raise the bar of engineering and structural design. "Burj Azizi will not only become the world's second-tallest structure but will also serve as a fitting tribute to Dubai and its people."