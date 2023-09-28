First look inside Palm Jebel Ali villas: Why real estate agents lined up for several hours to buy

Photos: Supplied

Published: Thu 28 Sep 2023, 6:03 PM

Over the last two weeks, property agents and investors queued for several hours, camping overnight outside the Nakheel offices to snag a plot or villa on the prestigious upcoming Palm Jebel Ali.

With a modern design and contemporary layout, the villas offer exclusive beach access. According to property agents, the modern villas, classy finish and premium location have their clients making a beeline for the Palm Jebel Ali properties. Prices of the villas begin from Dh18 million. One of the most expensive plots on the frond was sold for over Dh42 million.

Construction on the project is expected to start soon, with units expected to be delivered starting in 2027. Here is a first look into what the project will look like when completed:

All the villas on the fronds offer breathtaking waterfront views. Each offers private access to the beach, giving the residents an exclusive part of the beach to themselves. Each frond features between 109 and 165 villas, ranging from 5 to 7 bedrooms.

Crafted with a modern outlook, the façade of each villa brings together a contemporary design with practical elements. With floor-to-ceiling glass, the design ensures plenty of natural light. The villas are divided into the beach collection and the coral collection.

The villas offer an elaborate indoor dining area which can host the most spectacular gatherings. However, for those who prefer a more intimate experience under the stars, an outdoor dining area overlooks the sea.

The villas are all equipped with a private swimming pool and a lounging area. The property seamlessly integrates the indoors and outdoors with the swimming pool, almost looking like an extension of the sea.

The 7-bedroom Porcelain Roses villas have a lounge room that is the perfect place for families and friends to gather together. Whether residents want to watch a movie together or play board games, the room can serve several purposes.

Every property has a rooftop lounge that can be customised to their own tastes. Providing waterfront views, the lounge can be used as an area for relaxation or for working out.

