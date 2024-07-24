Expo City Dubai announces sale of land plots under 2026 residential project

Photos: Supplied

Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 1:14 PM Last updated: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 1:40 PM

Expo City Dubai has announced the sale of plots of land at the Expo Valley residential project. With ‘Expo Valley Plots’, prospective buyers can purchase land from 7,500 – 12,500 sqft "with the flexibility to combine areas to suit their needs", the master developer said Wednesday.

Expo Valley, which will welcome its first residents in early 2026, comprises 532 villas, townhouses and semi-detached properties.

Ahmed Al Khatib, chief development and delivery officer at Expo City Dubai, said: “As we invest in our city’s growth, we are delighted to offer plots of land for sale and the opportunity for designers and developers to be part of our successful, vibrant environment.”

A gated community within Expo City Dubai, the project will be home to a nature reserve, lake and wadi.

According to the brochure of the ‘Expo Valley Plots’, prospective buyers will get the “space, privacy and architectural freedom” to “design a home that complements its surroundings”.

They will have the flexibility to incorporate G+2 levels, with a gross floor area of up to 10,656 sqft. All available plots are single row with the “majority of them directly looking at the wadi”. Buyers also have the option to merge plots.