Eternal Home launches Sharjah showroom

Eternal Home recently opened its showroom in Sharjah. The 25,000 square foot facility was inaugurated by popular Indian actor and filmmaker R. Madhavan.
Eternal Home was established in 2021. “At Eternal Home, immense pride is taken in the dedication to curating the epitome of luxury living. The core values revolve around the pursuit of opulence, the celebration of design excellence, and the seamless integration of products into the world’s most exquisite spaces,” said by Janak Patel, Managing Director of Eternal Home.
“Collaborating with architects and interior designers is at the heart of our mission. Eternal Home actively engages with renowned architects, visionary interior designers, and emerging talents to create masterpieces of design and craftsmanship. The company’s passion for luxury and innovation drives it forward, constantly seeking ways to elevate lifestyles and bring forth products that redefine the concept of opulence,” added Sadiq Khan.
Eternal Home's in-house team features specialized departments ensuring top-tier quality and design, including design, with architecture, sales and quality control. The state-of-the-art manufacturing facility produces tiles to the highest standards, while the production process combines precision machinery with meticulous craftsmanship. The warehouse ensures quality through additional checks before storage, guaranteeing product readiness and excellence.
