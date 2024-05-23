Dugasta Properties announces a pipeline of Dh1.5 billion worth of projects

Published: Thu 23 May 2024, 9:10 PM

Dugasta Properties, a Dubai-based real estate developer, announced a project pipeline that will see the developer roll out Dh1.5 billion worth of projects in the next few months. The developer has signed up more than 3,000 real estate agents to accelerate the marketing and sales activities in the coming months.

Dugasta Properties Chairman Tauseef Khan made the announcement at an event in front of industry leaders and real estate stakeholders

“Success is the result of a strong teamwork and today, we are not only celebrating our success, we are celebrating the contribution and success of our partners – our extended team who have helped us achieve a great milestone in our journey,” Khan said.

He also announced a unique incentive programme that will see ten top salespersons win super-luxury cars, that will further invigorate the agents’ drive for excellence. Five agents received their keys during the event.

“We are immensely proud of our achievements and the dedication of our agents,” asserted Khan. “This Dh1.5 billion investment signifies a new epoch in our journey, fortifying our commitment to innovation, quality, and the establishment of new benchmarks within the Dubai real estate market. Together, we will persist in our pursuit of excellence and deliver superlative results.” Dugasta Properties leveraged the event to herald several avant-garde developments, exemplifying its relentless pursuit of innovation and expansion. These projects span residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments.

Khan further underscored the paramount importance of nurturing robust relationships with agents and partners, emphasising that Dugasta Properties’ success is predicated on trust and collaborative synergy.