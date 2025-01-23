Dubai’s Samana launches Dh2.2-billion luxury project in Maldives

Photos: Supplied

Dubai-based Samana Developers has launched a Dh2.2-billion luxury project in Maldives, its first branded residence venture.

Spanning over 507,651sqft, the 190-key development features beachfront villas, over-water bungalows, and poolside apartments.

With interiors designed by Elie Saab, Samana Ocean Views is a 20-minute speedboat ride from Hanimaadhoo Airport or a 45-minute seaplane journey from Malé. It is scheduled for completion in 2029.

The project will feature a spa and wellness centre, diverse culinary offerings, including Arabic and Japanese restaurants, underwater ventures through the on-site dive centre and watersports facilities.

It also has multiple pools, a fitness centre, and entertainment options for families. Sustainability plays a key role in the development, with coral restoration initiatives integrated into the project.

Samana Developers has handed over more than 1,000 units and 10,000 units are under construction.

“Deep understanding of Dubai’s economic landscape has propelled us to become the city's seventh-largest developer. This expertise is now embodied in Samana Ocean Views to create an extraordinary destination where luxury, design, and natural beauty meet,” said Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers.

Elie Saab Jr, CEO of Elie Saab Group, said this is a "significant step" in the company's strategic expansion into exclusive destinations globally. "The Maldives represents a key addition to our growing global portfolio, as we continue to deliver remarkable projects in strategic locations worldwide," he said.