Dubai’s Samana Developers lines up 17 new projects this year

Published: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 7:38 PM

Samana Developers, a leading real estate developer in Dubai, has launched the “Samana Avenue” project in the Dubai Land Residence Complex located in the Dubailand neighbourhood.

One of the key features of Samana Avenue is the UAE golden visa for buyers. To make it easier Samana Developers is offering tailored investment advice to those buyers who opt for the 10-year residency. Samana is witnessing a buying spree since the Dubai Land Department has dropped the mandatory down payment of Dh1 million to be eligible to apply for the 10-year residency. The international buyers, mainly from Europe, are in a rush to get the maximum benefit of it and embrace a quality and peaceful lifestyle in Dubai..

Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers, said: “The new project in the DLRC Dubailand neighbourhood reflects our commitment to meeting the end-user needs of a quality lifestyle at the most sought-after locations. We have created value-for-money, quality finishes, and luxurious lifestyles. Samana Avenue is designed to serve this purpose and is set to offer affordable luxury.”

In addition to the new launch, Samana Developers has lined up the launch of 17 new projects this year, achieved a staggering 600% growth in 2023 and consecutively ranked as a top developer in Dubai, Farooq added.

Samana Avenue spans a built-up area of 254,667.98 square feet and features 16 floors with 165 meticulously designed units. The project, scheduled for handover in December 2027, offers a selection of studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments, each designed to host modern amenities. Most of the apartments come with private swimming pools. Strategically located near Al Ain – Dubai Road, Samana Avenue provides seamless connectivity to major roads in Dubai. Residents can reach Dubai International Airport and Business Bay in approximately 20 minutes by car. The project is located close to the city’s prime city attractions including IMG Worlds of Adventures, Global Village and Dubai Miracle Garden. The residences are complemented by a host of lifestyle amenities, including swimming pools, a state-of-the-art fitness centre, a healthcare centre, landscaped gardens, and a children’s play area. All apartments feature spacious balconies, perfect for enjoying Dubai’s stunning views. All apartments at the Samana Avenue project are equipped with the latest smart home technology, ensuring convenience and connectivity at the touch of a button. The development incorporates energy-efficient lighting systems and appliances, promoting sustainability and reducing environmental impact.

Samana Avenue apartment prices start from $178,000. The flexible payment plan spans over eight-and-a-half (8.5) years with five years of post-handover payment options. The 1% per month payments pre-handover, 0.5% (half%) post-handover and 8% guaranteed returns make Samana apartments attractive for those who are looking to invest in real estate as well as owning a home in Dubai.