Dubai’s ‘rain street’ to be extended to 1km as new resort announces ‘snow plaza’

Located on the World Islands, the five star hotel is only accessible by a private yacht

Photos: Supplied
Photos: Supplied

Published: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 2:03 PM

The Dubai street where it rains all year around will be extended to a length of 1km to completely surround an upcoming resort. The Marbella Resort, which is expected to be completed in 2026, will also house a snow plaza and coral reefs.

Located on the World Islands, which is only accessible by a private yacht, the Dh1 billion five star hotel will draw inspiration from the Spanish resort town of Marbella. Once completed, it will be surrounded by half a million square metres of 9 different types of coral reefs that house over 30 types of fish. In addition to this, a snow plaza will see an area where guests can experience snowfall all year around.


The developers claim that the resort will be one of the first hotels in the world with private coral reefs for its guests. Visitors will be able to experience snorkelling and diving among the reefs that are expected to attract diverse marine species, including angelfish, anemonefish, lionfish, and green turtles, as part of the broader coral reef master plan for The Heart of Europe.


The Marbella Resort Hotel, Vignette Collection by IHG Hotels and Resorts is being developed by the Kleindienst Group, which is the master developer behind The Heart of Europe.

“We envisioned a destination that provides a unique cultural escape with experiences that are authentically Spanish, right here in Dubai,” said Josef Kleindienst, Chairman of Kleindienst Group.

“We have been conscious of our commitment to making our projects environment friendly, with employment of solar power and adoption of policies aimed at zero discharge of microplastics."

The developer opened doors to its French theme resort Côte d’Azur last year. Divided into four parts representing four cities of France - Monaco, Nice, Cannes and St Tropez- the hotel will be a neighbour to the upcoming Marbella Resort. In addition to this, the Heart of Europe also hosts the Honeymoon Island, where guests can enjoy a stay at floating seahorse villas.

Visitors to the Marbella Resort Hotel will be able to choose from any of the suites, chalets or cabanas that will face the sea, the snow plaza or the raining street.

The beachside destination will also offer beach parties, water sports, open-air sea-breeze restaurants. According to the developers, there will be six restaurants serving up authentic European cuisine at the destination.

The 150-room luxury hotel will also have gardens, sunken courtyards, citrus and olive groves to add a touch of Andalusia.

