Dubai real estate has become a trophy investment

Dubai real estate continues to attract global investors as in the month of August alone, witnessing 40% increase in sales value. The transaction volumes hit 36.9% tantamount to $12.9 billion.
Dubai real estate market has become new safe haven for smart investors with long term view, a senior official said. Kashif Ansari —-CEO and cofounder Juwai IQI cited the latest report from UBS which clearly demonstrates that demand for Dubai real estate market is growing at a phenomenal rate.
The UBS report holds significant value for those investors who want to take long term position in the city. Kashif stance on the dubai real estate market remains bullish and high potential for growth till 2030 and beyond.
The top areas for property investments are:
Dubai Marina
Jumeriah Village Circle
Downtown Dubai
Palm Jumeriah
Business Bay
Dubai Creek Harbour
Dubai Hills Estate
Arabian Ranches
In the month of August, Kashif shared his views business Bay area drew the single largest transaction amounting to Dh139 million, which reflects investors strong interest and above all the potential growth of the high end location.
Kashif said that global market uncertainty would draw investors to Dubai real estate market which will rise further in capital appreciation and rental yields. Dubai real estate market will become bigger than Singapore and Hong Kong before 2030. Kashif is optimistic on the Dubai market will have investors from Europe, UK, USA, India, Pakistan and China to take huge position for wealth preservation. Dubai real estate is the new global currency, he stressed.
