Dubai: Property buyers prefer areas with easy commutes between home, work

Dubai Metro’s Blue Line and other government road infrastructure projects are influencing property buyers, as these developments make their assets more appealing. Industry executives say that buyers are also considering seamless traffic flow and easy access to main arteries when choosing the location.

Due to a massive influx of new residents into the emirate, there's a higher demand for properties for purchases and rentals, as well as an increasing number of vehicles on the roads.

Toll gate operator Salik's data showed that registered vehicles increased 8.7 per cent year-on-year to 4.3 million due to the city's macroeconomic growth. The government has been investing billions of dirhams in developing the infrastructure to ease traffic flow in the city.

“Property buyers are much more discerning when it comes to the accessibility of their homes in relation to their workplaces. With traffic congestion on the rise, efficient transportation options have become a priority for buyers. Locations that offer seamless access to major transportation hubs, like the Dubai Metro and well-designed road networks, are particularly appealing,” Ramjee Iyer, chairman and managing director, Acube Developments told Khaleej Times.

“We see investors gravitating towards areas where government initiatives are boosting infrastructure, particularly when it comes to enhancing the road network. Improved traffic flow and connectivity not only enhance the quality of life but also elevate property values, making these regions prime targets for investment. People want to know they are investing in communities with a promising future,” Iyer added.

As reported by Khaleej Times earlier, Dubai residents lost up to 35 hours to traffic congestion in 2024, prompting residents to look for communities where traffic flow is smooth.

George Zarka, sales executive at Uniestate Development Company, said locations matters because some residents struggle to reach home and office on time due to traffic.

“When people are buying a property, they think about Dubai planning – where it is Dubai Metro’s Blue, Orange and Red line… When you select an area to live in, you maintain how much time I will need to reach work,” he added.

Easy access areas Zarka said people prefer Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO) because it is easily accessible from Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road. He noted that DSO has become one of the most preferred areas along Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road because of its connectivity with the Blue Line. “DSO is the new Business Bay but in a different spacious than Business Bay itself.” Ramjee Iyer of Acube Developments noted that Dubai Hills Estate, Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), Barsha South and Sports City are some of the areas that provide easy connectivity and transport facilities to residents and visitors, making entry and exit into these areas smooth and fast. ALSO READ: Dubai residential property values gain 27.5% in a year Dubai: How much rent landlords can increase under the new rental index