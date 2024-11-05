Dubai: Octa Properties to add 14 new branded residences worth Dh9 billion by 2025

The Dubai-based leading real estate development management company Octa Properties aims to add 14 new branded projects under management in Dubai by June 2025, with a total value of more than Dh9 billion.

This comes as branded residences and luxury projects take centre stage in the emirate's real estate development landscape. Launching branded residences is now gaining currency in the northern emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, where many developers are aggressively pursuing luxury and branded residences on Al Marjan Island. Branded residences offer one of the highest returns regarding capital appreciation and rental income, hence, high-net-worth individuals prefer to invest in such assets.

According to Savills, Dubai alone accounts for 12 per cent of the global supply of branded residences, with the wider EMEA region accounting for nearly 30 per cent.

Octa Properties said it has collaborated with top-tier brands like Missoni, Hilton, Elie Saab, W, and Franck Muller in the region, offering developer management services with advanced solutions for real estate development.

The real estate development management company also launched its new branded interior design and branded marketing communications vertical – House of Octa.

“This launch is intended to meet the soaring demand for branded residences that Dubai has witnessed in the past few years,” said Fawaz Sous, CEO of OCTA Properties.

“Both verticals reflect Octa Properties’ ambition to diversify its offerings and deliver cutting-edge design solutions for commercial and residential spaces,” he added.