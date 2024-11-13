Dubai: Now, customers can access 3 real estate services through this app

Photo: Dubai Media Office

The Dubai Land Department (DLD) on Wednesday announced the availability of three key real estate services through the Dubai Now platform, the unified platform for government entities.

This step comes as part of DLD’s ongoing efforts to improve and enhance its services, making them more flexible and proactive, in line with customer expectations. It also aims to facilitate easier access to these services through multiple platforms and smart devices.

The services provided by DLD through the Dubai Now application include, the Property Status Inquiry, where users can instantly access detailed information about any property by entering relevant details such as area and plot number. Ownership Certificate Request, which allows customers to apply for a certificate that details their property holdings. Property Valuation Request to submit electronic requests to have properties evaluated, streamlining the valuation process and speeding up related procedures.