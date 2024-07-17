Dubai: 256 property brokers fined for violating advertisement laws this year

File photo used for illustrative purposes

Published: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 5:11 PM Last updated: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 6:09 PM

Dubai Land Department on Wednesday said it fined 256 property brokers for not complying with the regulations and terms and conditions of advertisement during the first half of 2024.

A statement issued by the regulator said more than 1,200 legal warnings were also issued for not adhering to the laws.

During the first half of 2024, DLD inspectors conducted 450 field inspections and 1,530 inspections on associated advertisements.

“These operations are part of the regular monitoring conducted by the Real Estate Control Department to enhance market transparency and integrity and protect investors' and customers rights,” said Ali Abdullah Al Ali, director of the Real Estate Control Department at the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (Rera) in Dubai Land Department.

