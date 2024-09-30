Dubai is 'very close' to being first autism-friendly city in Eastern Hemisphere, says tourism chief

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 1:36 PM Last updated: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 1:45 PM

In a pitch to showcase Dubai's commitment to inclusivity and accessibility as a world-class destination, the tourism chief said, 'If there is a place that people want to go, we want it to be Dubai."

“We want Dubai to be a destination for everyone. We want to focus on accessibility — we are very close to becoming the first city in the Eastern Hemisphere to be autism-ready,” Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), said on Monday during the first day of the Future Hospitality Summit in Dubai.

“There are a lot of offers from the city that people can enjoy from culture and heritage sides. In Dubai, we have 250 days of celebrations and cultural events. Today, we are becoming one of the must-visit destinations,” he said during a chat on The Future Growth of Tourism in Dubai: Harnessing Innovation, Sustainability, Accessibility and Leadership.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dubai’s tourism sector hit new records this year as the emirate welcomed 9.31 million international overnight visitors during the first six months of 2024, registering an 8.9 per cent increase. The 2024 numbers were also up 11.4 per cent on pre-pandemic H1 2019 as the Dubai tourism sector has continued to see robust growth even as reopening gains have largely now been realised.

The sector has managed to retain its attractiveness, and tourists have continued to visit in greater numbers despite the extended period of restrictive monetary policy and elevated price growth globally, which has crimped households’ spending power.

Kazim elaborated that it is very important to understand the exact target audience to ensure that all hurdles and barriers are removed. “The more seamless journey people have, the more often they will visit; 25 per cent of people that come to Dubai are repeat visitors,” he said.