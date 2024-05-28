Dubai: Emaar unveils new 'Water, Colour and Fire Plaza' at Creek Harbour

Photo: Supplied

Published: Tue 28 May 2024, 11:57 AM Last updated: Tue 28 May 2024, 1:51 PM

The launch of a multimedia fountain plaza named 'Water, Colour and Fire Plaza' in Dubai Square in Dubai Creek Harbour was announced by Emaar Properties on Tuesday, May 28.

As the name suggests, the plaza will feature a mesmerising display of fire, vibrant colours, and synchronised music.

When inactive, the tower will transform the place into a lively public space inviting visitors to walk and engage with their surroundings. The design ensures the area remains functional and accessible when the music feature is deactivated, offering a dynamic and versatile experience for all.

Emaar is in discussions with a Chinese technology company, known for its expertise in creating iconic music and fire features, to develop this pioneering plaza.

Surrounding the upcoming Dubai Creek Tower, the plaza’s completion dates and photos will be revealed at a later stage, it said.

Photo: Supplied

Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar Properties, said, “Dubai Creek Tower is more than a landmark; it’s a hub for community interaction. The 'Music, Colour, and Fire Plaza', with its advanced technology, embodies our commitment to enhancing Dubai’s landscape through innovative design."