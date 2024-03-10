Dubai: Dh500-million worth villas launched in MBR City; completion expected by 2026

Published: Sun 10 Mar 2024, 3:39 PM Last updated: Sun 10 Mar 2024, 3:42 PM

Dubai-based Arista Properties has launched Dh500 million Wadi Villas, located in Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City, District 11, Meydan, as demand for uber-luxury properties continues to lead the real estate market in the emirate.

The newly-launched project will feature 30 villas of 4, 5, and 6 bedrooms with a price range of Dh14 million to Dh40 million and is slated for completion by 2026.

Importantly, demand for villas has exceeded supply in Dubai in the post-pandemic period as residents and foreign investors are looking for more spacious properties.

“Dubai’s luxury villa market continues to flourish, inspired by the city's cosmopolitan vibe and vibrant economy. The heavy influx of high-net-worth individuals migrating to the city has further driven demand from international investors – solidifying the niche for luxury residential properties as a key pillar of Dubai's real estate landscape,” said Sajal Gang, co-founder, Arista Properties.

The Wadi Villas have been designed by HBA Architects while Coopers Hill has been brought on board for landscape designs.

The amenities in the gated community include a co-working lounge, café, concierge services, 24/7 security, maintenance, CCTV surveillance, visitor's driver lounge, rainforest boardwalk, private parking, infinity lap pool clubhouse, fitness centre, game room, library and indoor/outdoor kids' play area. Additionally, each villa features an elevator, private pool and patio BBQ terrace.

Mudit Jain, co-founder, Arista Properties, said Wadi Villas is the first of the company’s series of luxury real estate projects in Dubai.

“Villas are crafted to offer complete privacy, introducing internal courtyards, secluded gardens and serene water features,” said Jatin.

