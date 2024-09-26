Dubai developer launches second project in Jumeirah Village Circle

From left: Othman Tariq, Director of the Sales Center at City Developers, with Zoher

Published: Thu 26 Sep 2024, 4:55 PM

Citi Developers, a global leader in real estate development for over a decade, has announced the launch of its second project, Allura Residences, in Jumeirah Village Circle.

The total cost of the project exceeds Dh300 million, and the residential units will be handed over to customers in the second quarter of 2027. “The payment plan is excellent, with just 1% per month until delivery,” said Othman Tariq, Director of the Sales Center at Citi Developers.

Tariq stressed that Dubai has established itself as a prime global destination for real estate investment. “We will continue to develop more projects here. We are here to stay, God willing, due to the strong support from Dubai’s government for developers and other stakeholders, particularly customers who feel secure when dealing with and purchasing properties in the city. They trust not only the developers but also Dubai itself, knowing their money is safe in national accounts. This was not the case 10 years ago, but now the market is highly stable and will continue to grow, as Dubai’s master plan aligns with this. The population is expected to double in the coming years, which means there will always be a need for more residential projects. We are committed to developing high-quality projects at very affordable prices that make it easy for customers to purchase. This is our motto and promise to investors working with us,” he said. “Customers are very smart; they know that no matter the economic issues globally, Dubai is the place to secure their investments.” Allura Residences will feature the largest lobby ever at approximately 8,000 square feet in Jumeirah Village Circle. This lobby will also house a dedicated business centre. Residents will have access to concierge services, where they can book building amenities such as the private cinema, clubs, restaurants, and even hotels across Dubai. Valet parking services will also be available, which is a first for a residential building, especially in Jumeirah Village Circle, raising the standard of living in the area.

Tariq further noted, “We completed one previous project, which was extremely successful and sold out in just four months. We will continue to launch more projects, and Allura Residences is a unique one. It consists of a ground floor, five parking levels, and 29 floors with a private business centre. Additional amenities include two swimming pools, and every two- and three-bedroom apartment will be located at a corner with a private pool. These are very unique features compared to previous projects in Jumeirah Village Circle. We also offer clients the option of purchasing fully furnished apartments. We have a model apartment at our sales center to provide a full customer experience.”