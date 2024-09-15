Dubai, Abu Dhabi among top 5 global improvers in real estate transparency index

Published: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 2:53 PM

Dubai and Abu Dhabi have been ranked among the top five cities globally that have made the most improvements in real estate transparency, according to the latest Global Real Estate Transparency Index (GRETI) released by JLL.

Dubai’s real estate market has been one of the most sought-after among global cities, especially in the post-pandemic period, and it has attracted billions of dollars in foreign and local investments. According to data from the Dubai Land Department, the city recorded Dh37.3 in sales value in August 2024, a 33 per cent increase compared to the same month last year. Total sales volume grew by 36 per cent year-on-year in August, reaching 14,922.

The JLL’s transparency index classifies real estate into five categories – high, transparent, semi, low and opaque.

Ranked 28th globally in the index, Dubai has been listed as a transparent real estate market.

India and Saudi Arabia were the top improvers in the JLL real estate transparency index during 2022-24, followed by UAE (Dubai and Abu Dhabi), the US, France, Australia, Canada, South Korea and China. Abu Dhabi was ranked 41st in the index due to the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC) launch to improve oversight and efficiency and a new AI-enabled building information modelling (BIM) and planning review system.

James Allan, CEO of JLL for the Middle East and Africa (MEA), said the Dubai property market has benefited from the strong government focus on market effectiveness.

“Dubai has continued to enhance its data and service offerings through the Dubai REST platform, with additional improvements in anti-money laundering legislation and greater information availability from established and start-up market providers. Dubai’s efforts in providing increasingly detailed levels of sales, and more recently, rental transactions data, improvements in processes and governance, and the launch of various tech-based initiatives have helped it retain its transparent market ranking and capture significant investment flows,” he said.

Allan expects sustainability transparency to accelerate over the next two years as new or expanded requirements for companies to disclose their emissions and climate risks are implemented across many of the world’s largest economies.