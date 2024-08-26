Dubai: 8 fronds of Palm Jebel Ali to be ready next year; Dh810 million awarded for marine work

Photos: Supplied

Published: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 1:58 PM Last updated: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 2:03 PM

The first eight fronds of the Palm Jebel Ali project are expected to be site-ready by the first quarter of 2025, its developer revealed on Monday. Once done, this will allow for the commencement of villa infrastructure and civil works.

This came as Nakheel said it awarded a Dh810-million contract for marine works on Palm Jebel Ali. The company will be responsible for dredging, land reclamation, beach profiling and sand placement, supporting the construction of villas across all fronds.

“With mobilisation activities already underway, Jan De Nul Dredging is expected to complete the entire scope of marine works at Palm Jebel Ali in just over two years,” Nakheel said.

Works have also commenced on a new public access road connecting the project to Sheikh Zayed Road.