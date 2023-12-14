Damac’s Maison Aykon City breaks new ground

Published: Thu 14 Dec 2023, 11:00 PM

Damac Properties, the leading UAE-based real estate developer, launched Damac Maison Aykon City along Sheikh Zayed Road and just a stone’s throw from Safa Park, lavish dining venues, high-end shopping destinations, entertainment hubs, and renowned nightlife spots. This property is not just a new addition to Dubai’s skyline but a visionary project set to raise the standards of luxury in the real estate and hospitality sector.

The development offers a range of sophisticated living spaces, from modern studios to expansive three-bedroom luxury hotel apartments. Each features state-of-the-art design and panoramic windows showcasing stunning views of Dubai, symbolising the city’s dynamic growth and the evolving tastes of its residents and global holidaymakers.

Senior Vice President of Damac Hotels and Resorts Hospitality, Dean Rossilli, said: “Damac Maison Aykon City stands as a pivotal achievement in our mission to redefine the art of luxury hospitality. This development epitomises our endeavour to merge luxury with innovation, offering a living experience that mirrors the UAE’s progressive ethos. I extend my deepest appreciation to our stakeholders and dedicated team, whose expertise and dedication have been vital in realising this vision. Our collective efforts go beyond constructing mere structures; we are shaping iconic landmarks symbolising luxury living and architectural prowess. Damac Maison Aykon City is our audacious proclamation to the world, underscoring Dubai’s capacity to lead and establish new benchmarks in the intersection of the global luxury real estate sector and the tourism and hospitality industry.”

Damac Maison Aykon City is a culinary destination featuring the Turkish-inspired Etçi Umut, a gastronomic gem debuting in the city with an array of dishes by the world-celebrated chefs. Its terrace offers breathtaking city views, ideal for al fresco dining. For quick bites or snacks, the Poolside Café is the go-to. Aykon City also offers a 24-hour in-room dining service, providing round-the-clock indulgence and elevating guests’ experience in true luxury.

The property’s Olympe Medical Spa offers beauty treatments in tranquil and elegant surroundings. With six treatment rooms, plus steam rooms, it promises supreme relaxation for every guest. Fitness enthusiasts can enjoy our state-of-the-art Fitness Center, complete with the latest equipment and a Warm-Up Studio, all set against the stunning backdrop of the Dubai Water Canal.

Discover an unparalleled beach-like experience on the 11th floor, where the concept of ‘pools paradise’ transcends expectations. Here, amid the bustling cityscape, a sanctuary of serenity unfolds — a testament to refined relaxation and leisure with three temperature-controlled swimming pools and a dedicated children’s pool — surrounded by lush gardens and private cabanas, creating a haven for holidaymakers.

The Kids’ Club caters to the little ones with soft playing areas and engaging activities in a creative and safe environment, ensuring an ideal holiday experience for every family member.

Two exclusive boardrooms with high-tech audio-visual equipment, an expansive pre-function area, and a fully equipped open kitchen provide ample space for networking. The poolside venue is a distinctive option for lifestyle and social celebrations, offering a unique setting beneath open skies or under the stars.