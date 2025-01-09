Coldplay concert in Abu Dhabi sparks hotel price surge; rooms fully booked this weekend

British rock band Coldplay performs at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna, Austria on August 21, 2024. Photo: AFP

Hotels in Abu Dhabi have seen a 30 per cent increase in pricing, with full occupancy this weekend, as the emirate readies to host four back-to-back concerts by British rock band Coldplay. According to real estate company Allsopp and Allsopp, this has led people to flock to short-term rental properties in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Figures revealed by the company show that occupancy rates in Dubai have reached 85 per cent in key areas such as Dubai Marina, Dubai Investment Park, Expo City, and locations along the route to Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, travel search company Expedia revealed that searches for hotel stays in the UAE surged by 335 per cent in 2025, as compared to the same period in 2023.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour begins in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, January 9 at the Zayed Sports City Stadium. The remaining concerts will be held at the same venue on January 11, 12, and 14. Tickets were sold out in minutes, and fans from other parts of the world are flying in to attend the event, as reported by Khaleej Times.

According to Lewis Allsopp, chairman of the group, this is in line with previous trends. "In 2023, we saw similar trends with concerts like Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran. This resulted in a 60 per cent increase in inquiries for short-term rentals, whilst Ed Sheeran's Abu Dhabi performance created bookings throughout Dubai," he said.