Citi Developers announces construction work on 17-storied Aveline Residence project in JVC

Published: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 10:18 PM Last updated: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 10:26 AM

Citi Developers, a leading Dubai-based real estate company, announced the start of construction on their 17- storied mega Aveline Residence project in Jumeirah Village Circle

The project is set to be delivered by 2026.

This was stated by Citi Developers, CEO, Zoraiz Malik recently in Dubai, adding that the country has been experiencing rapid urbanisation and infrastructural development, fuelled by population growth, increasing tourism, and government initiatives to diversify the economy. “Our entry into the UAE real estate market aligns seamlessly with our company’s forward-looking vision of global expansion and diversification.” Malik added.

“By adhering to our core values of integrity and professionalism, we are committed to creating exceptional value for all involved while driving innovation and positively impacting the communities we serve.”

“After having operations in the UK and Pakistani real estate market for over one decade, Aveline Residence is one of the most successful projects for Citi developers, which is comprised of Beach pool, mini cinema, games area, glass bottom suspended pool, Gym, padel court, kids pool games area, yoga area, lap pool, mini golf jogging track and the kids play area.”

“Ensuring compliance with the highest international standards in our projects in the UAE is paramount to our commitment to excellence. We employ a multi dimensions approach that begins with meticulous planning and selecting reputable partners who share our dedication to quality. Through rigorous due diligence, we assess potential risks and ensure alignment with international best practices from the project’s inception,” he added. “Leveraging state-of-the-art design software and technologies, we optimise efficiency and accuracy while focusing on innovation and sustainability. Throughout the construction process, we implement stringent quality control measures, conduct regular inspections, and employ skilled craftsmen to execute the project according to the highest standards. Our commitment to ongoing compliance and quality assurance is reflected in our proactive approach to training and development, continuous communication with regulatory bodies, and responsiveness to feedback, ensuring that our projects consistently meet and exceed the highest international standards.” “Our strategy for offering a unique and outstanding living experience to residents in our housing projects in the UAE revolves around innovative and sustainable design, vibrant community engagement, exceptional customer service, and a commitment to environmental sustainability.”

“By integrating innovative technology, fostering inclusive communities, delivering premium amenities, and prioritising eco-friendly practices, we aim to create living spaces that not only meet residents’ needs but also enhance their quality of life and contribute positively to the surrounding environment.” Malik concluded.