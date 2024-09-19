Business setup consultancy expands into real estate

Akeel Malik, Director of Operations at Smart Zones.

Published: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 9:21 PM

Smart Zones, a leading consultancy known for providing business setup solutions in the UAE, has announced its expansion into the real estate sector with the launch of Smart Zones Real Estate.

Dubai’s real estate market continues to be a global hotspot, drawing investors with its tax advantages and opportunities like the Golden Visa. Recognizing the demand of luxury properties in Dubai, Smart Zones has spread its wing into the real estate sector with this launch.

This strategic move marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth, broadening its scope to meet the growing demands of clients seeking comprehensive business and real estate solutions in the UAE. The new venture is established to provide a comprehensive suite of real estate services, including property sales, investment solutions, short term rentals, holiday homes, and property management, catering to both residential and commercial clients.