Binghatti unveils Dh4 billion project Al Jaddaf

Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 10:13 PM

Binghatti, the leading Dubai-based property brand launches the first project in Al Jaddaf this year, Binghatti Ghost. This highly anticipated development marks Binghatti’s comeback to the area driven by unprecedented demand from the market after a two-year hiatus.

The new project will feature a total of 770 residential units. In addition to these sought-after living spaces, Binghatti Ghost will also include six premium retail shops, enhancing the community's commercial appeal.

Historically, Binghatti’s properties have recorded substantial capital gains for investors, with the developer’s previous projects recording up to 40% capital gains for investors. Binghatti Ghost promises exceptional investment potential with high rental yields and a strong historical appreciation in property values within the Al Jaddaf area. In addition to attractive returns, the project also presents an attractive opportunity for owners of holiday homes concepts who are looking to capitalize on luxurious amenities and prime location.