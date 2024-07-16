Binghatti completes pipeline of back-to-back projects in Jumeirah Village Circle

Published: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 10:44 PM

Leading Dubai-based developer Binghatti has announced the early completion of Binghatti Corner, following closely on the heels of the recently completed Binghatti Emerald. Ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held to mark the early delivery of the projects in the presence of Binghatti’s Chairman, Muhammad BinGhatti.

The project was sold out shortly after its launch and has been completed ahead of the scheduled delivery. This milestone is attributed to Binghatti’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities which allow the developer to maintain full control over construction materials and processes, ensuring uncompromising quality and craftsmanship in tandem with speed of execution in construction.

“The back-to-back completion of Binghatti Corner soon after Binghatti Emerald demonstrates our commitment to delivering homes that are impressive in both their sophistication and speed of delivery. Our advanced manufacturing capabilities and dedicated team have made it possible to consistently meet and exceed market expectations,” Muhammad BinGhatti commented.

Binghatti Emerald project boasts a wealth of amenities including pools for children and adults, a fully-equipped gym, and lush landscaped areas, promising a holistic living experience for residents. It offers a diverse range of residences from one to three-bedroom units, as well as retail and office spaces. It comprises a total of 281 residential units, 38 office spaces, and 9 retail spaces across 26 floors.