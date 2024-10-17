Abu Dhabi realty experiences strong growth in third quarter

Sustained demand for luxury apartments in Abu Dhabi, particularly in prime locations, has been the key driver behind price hikes of up to 8 p er cent. — Supplied photo

Prices for luxury villas have continued to appreciate in Abu Dhabi, with the average price per square foot climbing steadily up to 5 per cent in the third quarter of 2024, data showed on Thursday.

According to statistics from Bayut.com, a leading property portal, opulent villas in Yas Island saw the highest jump in average price per square foot, i.e. 4.94 per cent, enjoying proximity to attractions like SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina Circuit and Ferrari World.

As per Bayut’s data, the average prices-per-square-foot for affordable apartments have mainly experienced minor upticks of over 2 per cent.

Sustained demand for luxury apartments, particularly in prime locations, has been the key driver behind price hikes of up to 8 per cent. The highest price increase has been recorded for apartments in Saadiyat Island.

The sales market for affordable villas has witnessed a steady price increase, reaching up to 6 per cent. The average price per square foot for Khalifa City villas rose by up to 5.65 per cent, reflecting growing demand for affordable houses as more buyers entered this market segment seeking spacious, value-for-money properties.

During Q3 2024, Al Reef, Al Ghadeer and Masdar City emerged as key locations among those looking at purchasing affordable apartments in Abu Dhabi. For those interested in buying luxury apartments, Al Reem Island, Al Raha Beach and Yas Island have remained popular options.

Villas for sale in Al Reef, Khalifa City and Al Shamkha have garnered the most investor interest in the affordable segment. The luxury villa market has continued to attract buyers, with Yas Island, Al Raha Gardens and Saadiyat Island taking the lead.

Al Reef and Al Ghadeer reported the highest yields for affordable apartments, offering returns of 8.86 per cent and 8.20 per cent, respectively. Luxury apartments have enjoyed up to 7.22 per cent and 6.99 per cent returns for premium properties in Yas Island and Al Reem Island. In the affordable segment, villas in Hydra Village generated attractive yields of 8.06 per cent. On the other hand, affordable villas in Abu Dhabi Gate City offered 6.69 per cent returns.

Yas Island was the most desirable location for luxury villas, with an ROI of 6.50 per cent, closely followed by Al Raha Gardens, which offered a 6.42 per cent ROI.

Popular off-plan projects in Abu Dhabi

The off-plan property market in Abu Dhabi continues to thrive, with several projects capturing the interest of both investors and homebuyers across affordable and luxury segments.

The following projects have emerged as top choices during the third quarter of 2024:

Apartments

Affordable segment: Royal Park in Masdar City has stood out as one of the most searched for options for affordable apartment buyers, offering a blend of modern living at competitive prices. Its strategic location and convenient payment plans make it highly attractive to first-time buyers and investors seeking long-term value, instilling confidence in their investment decisions.

Luxury segment: City of Lights in Al Reem Island has remained the top pick for luxury apartment buyers, combining state-of-the-art architecture, waterfront views and high-end amenities. Its premium location and lavish lifestyle appeal to investors seeking upscale urban living, promising a luxurious and rewarding investment experience.

Villas

In the affordable villa market, Bloom Living has garnered high search volume, perhaps thanks to its family-friendly environment, ample green spaces and a range of villa sizes that cater to different buyer needs. The development’s community-centric design continues to attract significant interest. Saadiyat Lagoons in Saadiyat Island is the standout project for luxury villa buyers, known for its breathtaking landscapes, exclusive waterfront properties and proximity to cultural landmarks. This prestigious development continues to be a magnet for those seeking a luxurious and serene lifestyle. Rentals The Abu Dhabi residential property market has experienced notable shifts in rental trends across both affordable and luxury segments during the third quarter of 2024. Bayut’s analysis shows that tenant interest was mainly focused on Khalifa City, Al Khalidiya and Al Shamkha for affordable apartments during Q3 2024. While rental costs across popular districts recorded upticks of up to 15 per cent, one and two-bedroom apartments in Al Khalidiya and two-bed units in Tourist Club area reported the most noticeable price movements, following a surge in demand. Tenants interested in luxury apartments have mostly gravitated towards the available inventory in Al Reem Island, Al Raha Beach and the Corniche Area. Rents for luxury apartments in Abu Dhabi’s popular neighbourhoods have generally increased by 2 per cent to 11 per cent, with the most noticeable price hikes reported for 1 and 2-bed apartments in Saadiyat Island. For affordable villas in the UAE capital, tenants have shown an inclination for areas like Mohammed Bin Zayed City, Khalifa City and Madinat Al Riyadh. Rental costs for budget villas in popular areas have slightly increased by under 5 per cent, with certain units in Khalifa City, Madinat Al Riyadh, Shakhbout City and Al Reef reporting price decreases of up to 9 per cent. Tenants keen on luxury villas have generated a high search volume for units in Yas Island, Al Raha Gardens and Al Mushrif. Upscale houses in general have seen decreases of up to 8 per cent in rental costs. The most prominent price decrease was noticed in the rental cost of 6-bed units in Al Karamah. On the flip side, the 6-bedroom villas in Al Mushrif have revealed an uptick of 12.4 per cent, suggesting heightened interest from high-net-worth individuals and investors looking for exclusive, spacious luxury properties. As 2024 draws to its final quarter, Abu Dhabi’s residential property market remains strong, showing no signs of slowing down. The combination of ongoing government support, continuous infrastructure development and a steady influx of foreign investment points to a bright outlook for both investors and homeowners in the years ahead.

Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut and Head of Dubizzle Group MENA, said: “The Abu Dhabi real estate market is continuing to stay strong this year, thanks to increased transparency and solid investments from both local and international players. If we look at just the last quarter, we have had over 3.5 million visits on our platform for listings in Abu Dhabi, showing just how strong the demand for properties in the capital is even during summer months. The government’s efforts to enhance data accessibility and push forward digital initiatives, like AI-powered services and the comprehensive DARI real estate platform, have definitely contributed to this. Looking to the future, we can anticipate even better outcomes. The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC) is set to attract more foreign investments by streamlining regulations and maintaining a strong focus on transparency. By embracing global standards and leveraging trends like smart city projects and sustainability, Abu Dhabi is positioned for even more growth in its real estate sector.”