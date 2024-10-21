Abu Dhabi: Modon launches phase one of Maysan freehold residential development on Reem Island

Photo: WAM

Modon has launched Maysan, a high-end freehold residential development located on Reem Island. The first phase of the project features two districts: Mayar and Thoraya. Covering over 600,000 sqm, the design of the project is inspired by boutique-style living.

The first district, Mayar, consists of 132 stacked maisonettes, a new concept in Abu Dhabi, blending natural surroundings with modern living. These spaces are designed to create a vibrant community, providing diverse and memorable experiences.

Inspired by contemporary gallery elegance, the maisonettes cater to a variety of needs, including large families, investors, and individuals seeking apartment living in a resort-style development. The four-storey maisonettes are located in a gated community featuring a spacious spine park with scenic walking trails.

The second district, Thoraya, combines contemporary design with a sense of community. Its 184 townhouses, made with elegant materials, are located within a secure, private entrance. The district will include communal gardens, children's play areas, and a gym, providing a balance between relaxation and recreational activities.

Maysan is designed to appeal to families, professionals, investors, and expatriates. It will offer a range of lifestyle amenities, including a community centre, beach access, and park access. A green spine connects the community, promoting wellness and a healthy lifestyle.

Bill O'Regan, Group CEO of Modon Holding, said: "At Modon, we aim to deliver communities that enrich the lives of our residents and contribute to the long-term growth and prosperity of Abu Dhabi. This development contributes to the UAE capital's standing as a pioneering model of urban development. With Maysan, we are setting a new benchmark for future communities with a focus on quality of life."

Ibrahim Al Maghribi, CEO of Modon Real Estate, said: "We are delighted to launch the first phase of Maysan, which represents our commitment to creating vibrant, well-designed developments that meet residents' needs. Maysan offers convenience, luxury, comfort, and well-being in line with our commitment to Abu Dhabi's vision of building vibrant communities."