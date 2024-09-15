Rare gems on show at Dubai event

Published: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 3:14 PM Last updated: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 3:18 PM

YPO UAE, one of the region’s chapters of the Young Presidents’ Organization, recently partnered with Feroc Luxury for an opening event at the Dubai Opera. The evening saw YPO UAE members surrounded by over $30 million worth of rare gems, jewelry, and art.

The highlight was an exclusive viewing of some of the most rare and valuable gems in the world, courtesy of Feroc Luxury, an Dubai-based diamond brokerage renowned for its access to unique, high-end jewelry. The firm caters to some of the world’s most famous Parisian fashion houses, ensuring a collection of extraordinary gems that truly impressed the YPO members.

The event also marked the launch of Feroc Luxury’s new line of art, which incorporates large diamonds and sapphires, made in collaboration with award-winning South African artist Marco Olivier. One of the finest creations of Olivier is a bronze and copper Iron Man sculpture that features a 19ct Royal Blue Sapphire from Sri Lanka on its forehead, making it a stunning collector’s piece by Olivier and Feroc Luxury.

Oliver was present at the event to provide insights into his masterpieces, explaining the meaning behind each creation and his vision of merging art with luxury jewelry. His work highlighted how the intersection of art and precious gems can elevate the concept of beauty to new heights. Speaking on the occasion, Sonu Shewrakamani, Chapter Chair of YPO UAE, expressed, “In partnering with Feroc Luxury, we were able to provide our members with a unique experience of seeing and handling some of the world’s most rare gems. It was a fantastic learning opportunity where members could study the quality of diamonds and witness the innovative collaboration between jewels and art. We are proud to support Feroc Luxury as they continue to innovate in this industry.” Feroc Luxury CEO Amit Mehta also commented on the partnership: “Feroc Luxury is proud to have associated with YPO UAE for a one-of-a-kind display of the rarest gems and diamonds in our collection. Showcasing our products to YPO UAE members allowed us to engage with young, innovative leaders, and gain valuable insights on our unique pieces. Their perspectives will guide us as we continue to refine our product strategy to meet the changing needs of our discerning clientele.”

The event not only provided a platform for YPO members to explore rare gems and luxury art but also served as an opportunity to foster connections and discussions about the evolving nature of luxury, innovation, and craftsmanship.