Ram Buxani came to Dubai with Rs5, but built Dh1 billion business empire

Published: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 1:11 PM Last updated: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 1:21 PM

Dr Ram Buxani, chairman of ITL Cosmos Group, passed away in Dubai on Sunday. He was 83 years old.

Reaching the UAE shores by ship at the young age of 18 in November 1959, he only had five rupees in his pocket but he proceeded to successfully set up his empire into a billion-dirham company through sheer dedication and hard work.

Dr Buxani was not only a successful entrepreneur who established his business empire from scratch, but also a well-known philanthropist and a community leader who dedicated his time, efforts, and money to charitable works across the Emirates and abroad.

He was among the first few businessmen in the UAE who were granted Golden Visa in 2019.

He was also part of the India Club, chairman of the Indian High School, and founder of the Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC).

Starting from a middle rank in ITL Cosmos Group, Dr Buxani grew up in the company and became chairman of the group. After taking the reins of the group, he expanded it aggressively in different sectors such as hospitality, IT, F&B and other emirates as well.

“As a young man with dreams, coming from India to this dynamic nation, it welcomed and bestowed upon me everything one could ever ask for. In a place like Dubai, opportunities abound for everyone, and with sincere dedication and hard work, success is attainable for all,” he told Khaleej Times in an earlier interview.

With a remarkable journey spanning over six decades, Dr. Buxani possessed an encyclopedic knowledge of Dubai’s growth.

“These years have been quite a journey, witnessing Dubai’s fluctuations and transformations. The city, once defined by dunes, has now evolved into a technological hub and a melting pot of cultures. This country has been incredibly generous to me,” he said during the interview.

As a successful businessman, he was also instrumental in connecting, framing and boosting bilateral trade and economic ties between the UAE and India.

Some of his charity works and contributions

Rs6 million contribution to earthquake victims in Gujrat in 2011

Board member of Al Noor Training Centre for Persons with Disabilities

President of Rotary Club of Jumeirah (Dubai)

Permanent Trustee of Indian Institute of Sindhology, Adipur

Director of Chinmaya International Residential School, Coimbatore

Founder chairman of the Overseas Indians Economic Forum (UAE)

Member of India Club

Founder of the Indian Business and Professional Council

Founder and chairman of Indian High School

A complete man

Suresh Kumar, chairman of Emeritus, is a good friend of Dr Buxani for four decades. He said Buxani "was a complete person".