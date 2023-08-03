PwC appoints Samar Sayegh as PwC’s Academy Middle East Leader

By Staff report Published: Thu 3 Aug 2023, 10:21 PM

PwC’s Academy, the talent and skills development business of PwC Middle East, has appointed Samar Sayegh, PwC Partner as their Middle East Academy Leader. With over 22 years of experience in driving transformation, talent development, and building organisational capabilities at scale, Samar will lead the Academy’s efforts towards sustainable growth of talent across the region, aligning with the region’s nationalisation agendas, global megatrends, transformation agendas, and digital evolution.

Samar is a recognised expert in driving the workforce transformation agenda. She established the Saudi business of PwC’s Academy in 2014 and in her new role, she will lead the regional Academy — the largest within the global PwC network. She has worked extensively with global clients and across the Middle East on learning strategy formulation, executive coaching and talent development, succession planning, transformational leadership, and digital learning solutions.

“Workforce development stands at the forefront of all regional priorities and transformational upskilling at scale is the key driver of the region’s growth ecosystem. I take on this role with immense pride and anticipation for the possibilities that lie ahead. There is no better day and age to put my experience, expertise and passion into practice and to continue to lead the Academy into a new era of growth” said Samar.

“I am a passionate advocate of lifelong learning, and am committed to fostering a culture of continuous development through equal opportunities to all for skills-based learning. As a leader, I am driven to create an ecosystem built on care, collaboration and trust to help people unlock their potential and to create a positive impact on their lives.”