Prescott Development wins three awards at Arabian Property Awards 2024

Prescott Development, a trusted property developer in the UAE, has been recognised for its exceptional contributions to Dubai's real estate landscape by securing three awards at the Arabian Property Awards 2024-2025. The awards ceremony, held at the iconic Habtoor Grand Resort, Dubai, on December 4, celebrated outstanding achievements in property development.

Prescott Development emerged as a highlight of the evening, earning awards in three prestigious categories:

* Legado by Prescott: Apartment/Condominium Development of the Year

* Serene Gardens II: Apartment/Condominium Development of the Year

* Serene Gardens II: Mixed-Use Development of the Year

These accolades, part of a globally renowned competition judged by an independent panel of over 100 industry experts, underscore Prescott’s contribution to Dubai's real estate landscape. The recognition reflects a commitment to crafting developments that prioritise exceptional design, sustainability, and an elevated lifestyle.

Since its inception in 2006, Prescott Development has established itself as a trusted name in Dubai's real estate market. With over 1,100 units delivered, 1,100 under construction, and a vision to launch 1,500 more by 2025, Prescott continues to lead the way in quality and innovation.

The award-winning projects, Legado by Prescott and Serene Gardens II, embody modern design and functional luxury, catering to the evolving aspirations of homeowners and investors alike. These developments represent Prescott's ethos: Beyond The Ordinary.

The Arabian Property Awards brought together global pioneers in architecture, design, and real estate. The event was judged by a distinguished panel, including Lord Best, Lord Waverley, Lord Thurso, and The Earl of Lytton, and attended by leading developers, designers, and industry stakeholders.

In reflecting on this milestone, Shaheer Tabani, director of Prescott Development, shared: "This recognition is a tribute to the talent, vision, and dedication of our team. It reaffirms our mission to create projects that not only elevate the standard of living but also contribute meaningfully to Dubai's future. These awards inspire us to continue pushing boundaries and delivering spaces that resonate with quality and sustainability. Under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai's real estate sector continues to flourish, and we are proud to be a part of this incredible journey."

As Dubai evolves under initiatives like the Dubai 2040 Urban Masterplan, Prescott Development remains steadfast in its mission to enhance the city's real estate offerings. The company's upcoming project in Studio City is set to establish new benchmarks for community-focused living. With innovation and sustainability at its core, Prescott continues to enrich Dubai's skyline and create vibrant communities that endure for generations.