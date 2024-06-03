Premium all-electric limousine service launched in the UAE

Published: Mon 3 Jun 2024, 5:52 PM

BluSmart, South Asia’s largest all-electric ride-hailing service and EV charging infrastructure network, has entered the UAE with the campaign #RideSmartDubai, marking the company’s first international foray.

This makes it the UAE’s first 100% electric full-stack premium limousine service and serves as a significant milestone in the UAE’s transition towards sustainable transportation solutions.

In India, BluSmart with over 7,500 EV fleet, largest in South Asia, has completed more than 15.1 million emission-free trips covering over 498 million electric kilometers, resulting in saving 36 million Kgs of CO2 emissions, since inception in 2019. BluSmart’s state-of-the-art 50 EV Charging hubs, span over 1.8 million sq. ft. area with over 5,000 (fast and slow) EV charging stations powered by green source.

BluSmart’s chauffeur driven luxury service in Dubai will start with a fleet of premium Audi e-tron cars. The industry-first features include zero driver cancellations, flat & transparent upfront pricing, on-time arrivals and a CO2 tracker that shows the amount of CO2 saved after every ride taken by the user. The diverse services cater to Dubai’s cosmopolitan population, offering city rides, airport rides, hourly rental bookings within the city as well as drop-off to other Emirates. To book a BluSmart experience in Dubai, including for corporate employee transportation needs, customers can easily download BluSmart App from Apple App Store and Android Play Store.