The physical security industry is in position for significant growth by 2025, driven by increasing demand for innovative solutions. With a projected market size of US$143 billion, key drivers include smart city initiatives, rising concerns about public safety, and the need for advanced data analytics and AI-powered surveillance.

Axis Communications AB, a Swedish manufacturer of network cameras, access control, and network audio devices for the physical security and video surveillance industries is taking part at Intersec 2025 in Dubai, showcasing a vision of the future of physical security, emphasizing AI and cutting-edge technology.

Key highlights include the ARTPEC-9 system-on-chip, which offers advanced analytics, enhanced cybersecurity, and low bitrate video compression, alongside AI-enhanced cameras that improve quality control and predictive maintenance. Visitors will experience innovations like body-worn solutions, network audio for emergency response, and integrated solutions combining radar, visual, and thermal imaging for critical infrastructure. The stand will also feature live demonstrations of cloud-based management systems, sustainable solutions, and partnerships with industry leaders to tackle evolving security challenges.

“As a leader in network video technology, we’re committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet these evolving needs. Our focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction positions us for continued success in this dynamic market,” said Mohammed Hoteit, Regional Sales Manager for Eastern Gulf at Axis Communications. Key security trends for 2025 include hybrid solutions, AI advancements, and expanded applications beyond traditional security. Hybrid solutions, which integrate edge, cloud, and on-premise technologies, provide flexibility in data storage, viewing, and device management, allowing organizations to create tailored architectures. “AI continues to evolve with deep learning, driving analytics accuracy and operational efficiency while raising important ethical and resource considerations. Data from sensors is now used beyond security, contributing to operational efficiency and business intelligence. Enhanced image quality improves analytics and object recognition, and core technology independence ensures resilience, adaptability, and security in a rapidly changing landscape,” Hoteit said. Axis is addressing critical challenges in the Middle East, including infrastructure protection, urban mobility, and environmental monitoring, through innovations like the ARTPEC-9 system-on-chip and AI-powered solutions. “The region’s growing smart city initiatives align perfectly with Axis’s integrated technologies, which combine radar, thermal imaging, and video to enhance safety, efficiency, and operational insights. Cybersecurity remains a top priority, with built-in safeguards designed to counter digital threats and ensure reliability. Sustainability is another key focus, as Axis develops energy-efficient technologies that meet the region’s environmental goals, contributing to a more secure and sustainable future,” Hoteit said..

Axis is committed to strengthening its presence in existing markets while exploring opportunities in emerging regions. A key focus is equipping distributors and partners with comprehensive resources to enhance market penetration and ensure alignment with Axis’ and our partner’s business objectives. By providing tools that streamline engagement strategies and foster consistency, Axis aims to build stronger partnerships, improve operational efficiency, and expand its footprint. “These efforts will enable partners to effectively represent Axis’s value proposition and address the unique needs of both established and developing markets,” Hoteit said.