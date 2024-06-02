E-Paper

UAE introduces new payment plan for medical bills in easy instalments

The health ministry launched the initiative' for customers who hold credit cards from eight local banks

by

Web Desk
Published: Sun 2 Jun 2024, 8:53 AM

Unforeseen medical bills can often weigh heavy on your monthly budget, creating financial strain and stress. These surprise expenses, stemming from out-of-network charges or urgent procedures, can disrupt even the most carefully planned finances.

The UAE's health ministry has launched an 'easy payment initiative', which allows people using their facilities to pay for the services in instalments through credit cards. The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) joined hands with eight local banks to provide the payment plan.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Cardholders can apply for the easy payment plan directly through the bank's call centre or other available channels. Customers who hold credit cards issued by the following banks can benefit from the easy payment options:


  • Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB)
  • Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB)
  • Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB)
  • Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD)
  • Emirates Islamic Bank
  • Emirates NBD
  • Ajman Bank
  • Sharjah Islamic Bank.

This payment solution allows individual and corporate customers with credit cards issued by participating banks to pay the ministry's service fees in instalments over 3, 6, 9, or 12 months for amounts of Dh1,000 or more. The terms and conditions set by the banks regarding profit rates, installment periods, and minimum payments help enhance customer satisfaction.

How to apply for easy payment plan

Customers can apply for the Easy Payment Plan after paying fees using their credit cards by contacting their bank through call centers or via smart application. Please note that the fees must be at least Dh1,000 to avail this service.

Steps to apply for the Easy Payment Plan:

  • Follow the payment collection procedures at MOHAP
  • The full amount of the fees will be deducted from the customer's credit card
  • The customer contact the bank to apply for the service.

Details of participating banks

BankMinimum feesRepayment periodHow to apply after paymentApplication fees
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB)Dh1,0003, 6, or 12 monthsBank smart app or call center at 600543216Terms and conditions apply
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB)Dh1,0003, 6, 9, or 12 monthsBank call center at 600502030Terms and conditions apply
Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD)Dh1,0003, 6, or 12 monthsBank call center at 600575556Terms and conditions apply
Ajman BankDh1,0003, 6, 9, or 12 monthsBank call center at 80022847Terms and conditions apply
Emirates Islamic BankDh1,0003, 6, 9, or 12 monthsBank call center at 600599995Terms and conditions apply
Emirates NBDDh1,0003, 6, 9, or 12 monthsBank call center at 600540000Terms and conditions apply
Sharjah Islamic BankDh1,0003, 6, 9, or 12 monthsBank call center at 65999999Terms and conditions apply
Dubai Islamic BankDh1,0006 or 12 monthsBank call center at 046092222Terms and conditions apply

By facilitating easier management of financial obligations, the 'easy payment initiative' is set to improve the overall quality of life in the community and underscore the Ministry's commitment to enhancing customer well-being. Additionally, it enhances the customer experience when interacting with Ministry services.

This Initiative also aligns with the Ministry's strategic plans to embrace innovative financial solutions that leverage technological developments, ensuring the highest standards of efficiency and transparency.

First federal government entity

With the introduction of the "easy payment", the Ministry of Health and Prevention is setting new benchmarks for efficiency in government services. It paves the way for smoother and more convenient financial experiences, envisioning a future where government financial transactions are not burdensome but rather part of solutions that support the aspirations and well-being of customers.

