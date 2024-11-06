Partnership seeks to elevate standards of infusion care in MENAT

Image for illustrative purposes only.

The Dubai branch of BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company) one of the leading global medical technology companies, has announced a strategic partnership with international nonprofit organization, Infusion Nurses Society (INS) to advance infusion care practices across hospitals in the MENAT region.

In developed countries, healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), concerns 5 –15% of hospitalized patients and can affect 9 – 37% of those admitted to intensive care units (ICUs) . According to World Health Organization around 1 in 10 patients worldwide experiencing harm in healthcare , this partnership between BD and INS aims to reduce these risks by establishing rigorous standards of practice and delivering targeted training programs for healthcare professionals.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the INS in our shared efforts to enhance infusion care practices across our region,” said Maher Elhassan, Vice President and General Manager of BD Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey. “This partnership aligns with BD’s dedication to patient safety and quality care by equipping healthcare providers with best-in-class standards and innovative solutions to improve patient outcomes, reduce healthcare-associated risks. We will strive together to create a sustainable and resilient healthcare ecosystem in the MENAT region, fostering a culture of safety, efficiency, and excellence.” The collaboration will involve a comprehensive program that includes Vascular Access Management (VAM) assessments, tailored training, and educational initiatives for healthcare professionals. The goal is to create Centres of Excellence in hospitals across the MENAT region, setting a high standard for infusion therapy and ensuring consistent, high-quality care. “For over five decades, INS has continued its commitment to bringing innovative resources and learning opportunities to the wide range of health care professionals involved in the specialty practice of infusion therapy, said Chris Hunt, Chief Executive Officer of the Infusion Nurses Society. “Partnering with BD offers an excellent opportunity to advance our shared goal of enhancing infusion care standards in the MENAT region. Together, we will empower healthcare professionals with the expertise and resources needed to deliver safe, effective, and patient-centred care.”

The initiative will provide hospitals with a comprehensive assessment of their current practices, followed by a detailed plan of action to align with the INS Infusion Therapy Standards of Practice and ethics. Additionally, the program will include clinical simulations and competency validations, ensuring that healthcare professionals are equipped with the latest knowledge and skills.