Paramount Hotels experiences strong growth in region

Nicholas Chalmers, Director & General Manager at Paramount Hotel Midtown

Paramount Hotels has experienced significant growth in recent years, with an increase in occupancy and revenue, especially with the pragmatic measures taken in Dubai during the pandemic that provided for minimal disruption and the return of international travel back to normal levels with Dubai being an international hub for business and leisure, a senior official said.

“The growth is driven by our unique positioning in the luxury market, where we offer an experience that goes beyond traditional luxury hospitality,” Nicholas Chalmers, Director & General Manager at Paramount Hotel Midtown, said in an interview.

Paramount Hotels is inspired by the glamour and storytelling prowess of Paramount Pictures. “Our key services include luxuriously and uniquely themed accommodations, state-of-the-art wellness and fitness facilities, and gourmet dining experiences. Each aspect of our hotel is designed to offer guests an immersive Hollywood-like experience, right here in Dubai,” Chalmers said.

The group’s competitive edge lies in the unique cinematic theme that pervades the properties. “We combine this with cutting-edge technology such as smart room systems for personalised settings, and augmented reality tours that showcase the iconic history of Paramount Pictures. In fact, the screening room obtained the silver award for Banquet Venue of the Year at the Hozpitality Excellence Awards, an acknowledgement for our commitment to creating memorable events within an elegant setting,” Chalmers said.

Sustainability is woven into Paramount Hotels’ operations, Chalmers said, through the use of energy-efficient technologies, sustainable sourcing practices, and green building standards. “Our hotel employs water-saving fixtures, significantly reducing our environmental impact whilst maintaining luxury and comfort,” he added. The luxury travel market demands innovation and adaptability, Chalmers stressed. “At Paramount Hotels, we respond by continuously updating our technology offerings and enhancing our unique thematic experiences. Whether through culinary cinema events that pair dining with storytelling or virtual reality experiences that bring Hollywood to life, we stay ahead of guest expectations,” he added. Recent trends include a shift towards experiential travel and an increase in demand for sustainable and technologically integrated travel experiences. “At Paramount Hotels, we are at the forefront of these trends, offering experiences that are both environmentally responsible and enriched with the latest technology,” Chalmers said.

Looking forward, Chalmers anticipates trends such as increased digital integration in the guest experience and a greater emphasis on sustainable travel. “We plan to capitalise on these trends by further enhancing our smart hotel technologies and expanding our sustainability initiatives. Our aim is to not only meet the future demands of the luxury hospitality market but to set new standards within it. These strategic approaches ensure that Paramount Hotels not only meets the current expectations of our guests but also anticipates and shapes future trends in luxury hospitality,” he added.