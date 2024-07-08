E-Paper

Pakistan's KSE says trading suspended due to fire in the building

The KSE has in recent weeks risen to a historic high surpassing 80,000 points

By Reuters

Pakistani stockbrokers look at a share price board during a trading session at the Karachi Stock Exchange. --- AFP FILE
Pakistani stockbrokers look at a share price board during a trading session at the Karachi Stock Exchange. --- AFP FILE

Published: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 11:29 AM

Pakistan's Karachi stock exchange said on Monday that it had suspended trading due to a fire in the building.

In a notice on its website, the KSE 100 said the trading had been suspended, which is further extended until 12:25 p.m (0725 GMT).


It said the situation was under control and brokerage firms' staff had started going back to the premises.

The KSE has in recent weeks risen to a historic high surpassing 80,000 points.




