Over 60 partners attend annual disability inclusion summit & career fair

ImInclusive, a UAE-born and award-winning disability inclusion social enterprise, successfully concluded the third edition of its Annual Disability Inclusion Summit and Career Fair in Dubai.

Held in collaboration with the Ministry of Community Development, this event celebrated the commitment of various organizations and companies in the UAE dedicated to hiring and empowering people of determination. The summit honored the outstanding achievements of these entities in creating meaningful job opportunities that align with the unique skills and capabilities of people of determination, facilitating their social inclusion. The event gathered prominent government officials, business leaders, members of ImInclusive’s recruitment team, and partners from various sectors.

With award-winning efforts in the inclusion of people of determination, ImInclusive serves as the region’s first comprehensive job solutions platform connecting people of determination with interested companies. This year’s event saw a record number of companies eager to learn about fostering inclusive workplaces.

The Ministry of Community Development acknowledged ImInclusive’s initiative and commended participating companies for their efforts in creating work environments that accommodate diverse needs. These efforts reflect a strong sense of ethical and social responsibility, helping people of determination achieve career stability and a better quality of life. The ministry also highlighted the importance of strengthening partnerships across public, private, and civil sectors to support social development and elevate the overall well-being of all community members, ultimately promoting happiness and inclusion across the nation.

“The 3rd edition of our Dubai summit and career fair are a testament that ImInclusive initiatives translate to results for disability inclusive hiring, they represent collective action and a joint vision for a more inclusive society,” said Hafsa Qadeer, Founder and CEO of ImInclusive. “We believe in the immense talent and the power of diversity, and we are committed to creating entry and growth pathways that leave no one behind.” As a gold sponsor of the summit, global technology group e& is committed to creating inclusive workplaces that empower people of determination, fostering their participation in the digital world and supporting the UAE’s vision of inclusivity through innovative and socially responsible technology. e&’s Group Chief People Officer, Ali Al Mansoori, said: “At e&, we’re dedicated to creating an environment that is inclusive and accessible to all. For us, inclusion means more than just opening doors—it’s about creating spaces where everyone, no matter their ability, can thrive and contribute. Our participation in the Dubai Annual Disability Inclusion Summit and Career Fair is part of that promise, whether it’s in our workplaces or through the technology we use to break barriers. We’re proud to work with ImInclusive, ensuring everyone has the place and the tools to succeed.” The first day of the summit featured a lineup of speakers who emphasized on the growth of disability inclusive workforces in Dubai and its impact on the UAE tourism, healthcare and media industries. One of the most anticipated highlight was the DXB Inclusive HR and DEI Leadership Annual Award Ceremony, where organizations that have made exceptional strides in promoting disability inclusion were recognized. Adding to the powerful programme, the Youth Entrepreneur Bazaar, proudly powered by VISA, showcased products made by entrepreneurs with disabilities. The second day was dedicated to ‘Inclusive Career Fair’ connecting over 80 pre-screened Emirati and expatriate job seekers with various disabilities to more than 20 esteemed employers. This career fair presented a crucial opportunity for skilled individuals to explore diverse job roles in sectors such as engineering, hospitality, healthcare, and entertainment. Companies including Henkel, Transmed, TGM, AlBatha, conducted interviews for talented individuals eager to make their mark. For the third year in a row, dnata’s team dedicated their time and hours to join as volunteers at the career fair and supported the successful execution to ensure people of determination have a smooth experience.

The Disability Inclusion Summit and Career Fair is an invitation for everyone—corporations, government entities, and individuals—to join hands in building a brighter, more inclusive future.