Odoo extends cloud hosting from Google’s Saudi Arabia data centre in Dammam

Published: Tue 16 Apr 2024, 3:02 PM

Odoo, a leading provider of open-source integrated business software applications, has announced today its expanded localization efforts in the Middle Eastern market. In alignment with the region’s regulatory requirements, Odoo now offers a local data hosting solution for SaaS and Odoo.sh customers, hosted on Google’s data centre in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

This initiative will help Odoo improve the user experience and prioritize data privacy for its customers, aligning with the Personal Data Protection Laws (PDPL). Customers can now leverage the benefits of enhanced data security, reduced latency, and seamless compliance with regulatory requirements in Saudi Arabia.

With this announcement, all new SaaS and Odoo.sh customers in the MENA region will now be hosted in Google’s Cloud data center in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, existing customers will have the option to migrate their hosting upon request.

“Saudi Arabia’s commendable initiative to launch data centers within its country, showcased its role in promoting digital upskilling among businesses in the MENA region, This has helped us expand and meet the hosting requirements of our customers in the region,” said Pavitra Singh, Managing Director of Odoo Middle East DWC.

Pavitra Singh, Managing Director of Odoo Middle East DWC

Odoo has established a strong presence in the region, with a particular focus on key markets such as Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Egypt. The company regularly organizes roadshows, a series of events held worldwide following the release of a new software version, to engage with the local community. These events serve as platforms for knowledge sharing, networking, and showcasing Odoo’s latest Innovations.

As Odoo expands its footprint across the region, it remains committed to fostering digital transformation and supporting regional initiatives in alignment with the ambitious Saudi Vision and broader goals for a thriving digital economy by 2030.

Odoo has recently announced the release of their latest version Odoo 17, packed with exciting AI solutions, new integrated apps, and a WhatsApp connector based on business regional demand. The software is available online at www.odoo.com