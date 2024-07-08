Ocado builds on Aeon partnership with plans for third robotic warehouse

Construction of the mall is scheduled to be completed in the second half of 2026
British online supermarket and technology group Ocado said on Monday it had boosted its partnership with Japan's Aeon with plans to build a third robotic warehouse.
The third customer fulfilment centre (CFC), as Ocado calls them, will be in Kuki-Miyashiro, the Saitama prefecture of Japan, and will go live in 2027.
The expansion of the partnership is a boost for Ocado after it said last month that its Canadian supermarket partner Sobeys had paused the opening of a fourth robotic warehouse, prompting a slump in Ocado shares.
Ocado entered an exclusive partnership with Aeon in 2019. A first CFC in Chiba-city opened last year, serving customers in the Kanto region. A second based in Hachioji is due to go live in 2026.
In addition to the network expansion, the partnership will also see Aeon upgrade its live operations with the latest Ocado technologies including what it calls "On-Grid Robotic Pick".
Ocado said this will bring increasing levels of labour productivity to Aeon's operations.
The state-owned oil giant aims to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2045
Zhang calls for innovative approaches that place more focus on the cloud, which he says can help to compensate for the lack of advanced AI chips
With this listing, the number of debt instruments listed on ADX reaches 60
The fall in fuel prices is partly attributable to traders taking profits after recent gains, analysts say
Brussels launched an investigation last year to probe whether state subsidies were unfairly undercutting European automakers
The world's biggest cryptocurrency fell more than 2% to $57,843, its lowest since May 2, and has lost more than 6% so far this week
Mitsubishi UFJ and Mizuho also plan to participate in the sale, a sign that the unwinding of cross-shareholdings is catching pace as part of the country's corporate governance reforms