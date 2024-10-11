Fri, Oct 11, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 8, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon°C

Noel Tata appointed chairman of Tata Trusts, report says

Noel succeeded his half-brother Ratan, who built the Tata empire into a global conglomerate that spanned across industries

Published: Fri 11 Oct 2024, 12:49 PM

Updated: Fri 11 Oct 2024, 12:49 PM

  • By
  • Reuters

Top Stories

UAE seized over Dh2 billion in assets linked to suspicious financial activities in 2023

UAE: Expat nurse dies in Abu Dhabi; tributes pour in on social media

'If we leave, we will be separated': Family living in UAE for decades desperate for visa amnesty

Photo: Trent International

Photo: Trent International

Noel Tata was appointed on Friday as chairman of Indian conglomerate Tata group's philanthropic arm Tata Trusts, the CNBC TV18 channel reported, succeeding his half-brother Ratan who died this week aged 86.

Noel's appointment is of significance as Tata Trusts owns 66 per cent of Tata Sons, the holding company of various firms under the Tata brand which is more than 150 years old.


Recommended For You

Stop Israel from bombing Iran's oil sites, Gulf states urge US

Israel strikes central Beirut, killing 18, injuring 92

Watch: Heavy rains in Fujairah, cars wade through flooded roads; authorities direct traffic

‘Ratan Tata never jumped queues’: UAE business leaders share life lessons they learnt from the titan

Up to Dh50,000 fine: New UAE domestic violence law to offer victims greater protection

 

Ratan, one of India's most respected corporate leaders, built the Tata empire into a global conglomerate that spanned across industries.

Tata Trusts was setup by Noel and Ratan's great grandfather Jamsetji Tata in 1892, years after he founded the Tata group.


Tata Trusts has since diversified into various sectors such as education, healthcare and housing.

Noel Naval Tata already serves as a trustee on the board of Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust. He is also the chairman of Tata Trent and vice chairman of Tata Steel.

Ratan, who never married, was known for his exemplary business acumen and philanthropic.

He was chairman of the autos to steel conglomerate for over 20 years, and was responsible for acquisitions of foreign companies during his tenure.

Tata Trusts did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

ALSO READ:


Trending In
Next Story