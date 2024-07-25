NMDC Group reports 79% revenue growth in H1 2024, reaching Dh12.126 bn

Published: Thu 25 Jul 2024, 7:18 PM

NMDC Group on Thursday reported a 79 per cent increase in revenues, reaching Dh12.126 billion, for the first half of 2024.

The group reported a 66 per cent increase in net profits for H1 2024, reaching Dh1.461 billion compared to Dh881 million in the previous year. Gross profits also surged by 109 per cent to Dh1.731 billion, up from Dh829 million.

NMDC Group’s backlog stood strong at Dh72.6 billion, accounting for nearly six times their first-half revenue annualised. The Group’s asset value also witnessed significant growth, reaching Dh28.501 billion as of H1 2024, a rise of Dh7.654 billion since Q4 2023.

In the second quarter of 2024, NMDC Group reported a 91 per cent revenue increase to Dh6.784 billion, up from Dh3.556 billion in the same quarter of the previous year. Net profits saw a significant rise of 42 per cent, totaling Dh820 million, up from Dh578 million in Q2 2023. Additionally, gross profits surged by 84 per cent to Dh929 million, compared to Dh506 million in the same period last year.