New specialist AI ecosystem aims to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a world-leading AI hub

Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, has launched Hub71+ AI, a specialist ecosystem designed to support startups harnessing cross-sector AI innovation.

Launched during Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW), the new specialist ecosystem provides AI startups with the necessary infrastructure and resources to thrive in a rapidly evolving global economy.

Between 2021 and 2023, the number of AI companies in Abu Dhabi increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 67 per cent. Furthermore, studies indicate that, on average, one AI company was established every two days in Abu Dhabi during the first half of 2024 . Hub71+ AI is set to accelerate this momentum by supporting startups and developing the infrastructure required to drive AI adoption across various sectors.

AI71 joins as an anchor partner of Hub71+ AI and will offer compute power credits for their API Hub, which provides pay-as-you-go access to the globally ranked Falcon series of Large Language Models and other tools. AI71 will also provide access to their team of AI researchers.

In addition, Core42 joins Hub71+ AI as an anchor partner, empowering regional startups with preferential access to Core42’s advanced products and solutions. Core42 will offer startups cloud credits that can leverage the deployments of next-generation digital infrastructure for AI including current deployments of training and inference capacity in the UAE, USA, and a growing global footprint.

Additionally, Core42’s sovereign public cloud offering, which leverages Microsoft Azure, can be utilised for startups that are in need to offer a sovereign implementation for regulated industries and the public sector. Core42 will also support startups in accessing relevant facets of the broader G42 ecosystem including Presight, M42, AIQ, CPX, Space42, and others where relevant.

Hub71+ AI is supported by a network of leading partners, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google for Startups, Nvidia, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), and 42 Abu Dhabi. Together, these strategic partners aim to support the specialist ecosystem and advance the growth of AI startups, contributing to Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation, underpinned by advanced technology. Through these partnerships, startups will gain access to technical and industry expertise, digital infrastructure, strategic market entry pathways, and hands-on regulatory guidance. Hub71’s collaborations with global technology leaders will further benefit startups, providing opportunities to pilot new technologies in real-world settings. Additionally, startups will be exposed to a network of investors and corporate partners that can help accelerate their growth from Abu Dhabi. These partnerships will enable Hub71+ AI startups to leverage digital infrastructure and cloud credits to strengthen the AI ecosystem and expand their business from Abu Dhabi to the world. Ahmad Ali Alwan, chief executive officer of Hub71, said: “AI is transforming industries and rapidly shaping the future of our world. Abu Dhabi is not just keeping pace but setting the standard as a global leader in advancing AI for meaningful impact. Hub71+AI is our commitment to bold, pioneering founders, providing startups with unparalleled access to resources, mentorship, and collaboration opportunities with tech giants and national champions. We aim to scale and drive AI innovation that resonates globally from Abu Dhabi’s dynamic tech ecosystem.” “At Core42, we are committed to enabling startups to harness the transformative potential of AI through robust and specialized digital infrastructure, as well as bespoke go-to-market mentorship,” said Talal M. Al Kaissi, EVP, chief government affairs & partnerships officer, Core42. “Partnering with Hub71+ AI aligns with our mission to scale AI enablement and drive sustainable economic growth in Abu Dhabi. Together, we are setting the stage for startups to expand globally, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global AI hub.” Dr Mahir Nayfeh, chief product officer at AI71, said: “AI71 is dedicated to bridging the AI divide by putting AI tools in as many people’s hands as possible. A key part of this is our API Hub, which provides pay-as-you-go access to Falcon, the Technology Innovation Institute’s globally ranked series of generative AI models, and other tools. This means developers around the world can innovate using Falcon, regardless of their compute power resources. We’re looking forward to collaborating with Hub71 to help empower the next generation of promising AI startups and developers.”

Hub71+ are specialist ecosystems developed by Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, dedicated to advancing innovation across Abu Dhabi’s priority sectors. By leveraging substantial investment, world-class infrastructure, and strategic partnerships, Hub71 is committed to driving technological advancements and fostering economic diversification to shape the future industries of Abu Dhabi.