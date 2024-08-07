New private bank to serve region’s global Indians through new DIFC office

Published: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 1:56 PM Last updated: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 2:09 PM

Nuvama Private, the Private Banking arm of Nuvama Group - one of India’s largest, listed Institutionally backed Wealth Management firm, announced the launch of its operations to serve the Middle East through its office in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

With a CAT III C licence, Nuvama Private is one of few Indian private banks that is authorised to provide advice and to distribute investment products. Traditionally, Global HNW and UHNW clients have been served by banks or local External Asset Manager’s (EAM’s) in the region and have had limited access to participate in the Indian public and private market opportunities, that have evolved over the last few years.

The move enables NRIs and global clients’ access to one of the fastest growing markets globally, through Nuvama and concurrently, it will also allow Nuvama private to serve the ever-growing needs of their Indian clients who are looking to diversify beyond their India investments currently.

Alok Saigal, President & Head, Nuvama Private, said: “There is a growing aspirational class of global investors who are looking to participate in the India growth story. Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), a part of this investor set already account for about one quarter of the expatriate population in Dubai. Increasing numbers of these people are UHNW individuals. We intimately understand the needs and persona of the Indian mindset, and their need for all-inclusive and tailored wealth management solutions. And hence would like to be the preferred partner for their private banking needs, for both onshore and offshore solutions”