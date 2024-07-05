New firm seeks to provide 360-degree solutions to event management

Charu Surtani , founder of Kreative Connections

Published: Fri 5 Jul 2024, 9:58 PM

“We distinguish ourselves through a commitment to personalization and excellence,” Charu Surtani , founder of Kreative Connections, said in an interview.

Excerpts:

What is Kreative Konnections?

Kreative Konnections is a premier provider specializing in creating unique and memorable experiences tailored to our clients' individual needs. Our comprehensive services range from event planning to luxury lifestyle management, ensuring that every detail is meticulously handled. Kreative Konnections' is a service provider with 360-degree approach, handled by professionals, consider our bespoke services in events, consulting, and lifestyle management.

How different is this from the other companies that operate in this space?

Kreative Konnections is the first worldwide platform where clients can access all services under one roof. We distinguish ourselves through a commitment to personalization and excellence. Unlike many other companies, we offer a holistic approach to lifestyle management, integrating event planning, consulting, and lifestyle solutions under one umbrella. Our team of experienced professionals is dedicated to providing top-tier service and ensuring that every client receives a bespoke experience that exceeds expectations.

What is your outlook for the events industry in the UAE in the coming months?

The UAE is home to numerous event-related companies, yet many fail to provide comprehensive 360-degree solutions. In my experience, none truly understand their clients' needs or adapt their operations and strategies to meet the demands of the modern market and audience. This significant gap presents an opportunity for our innovative solutions to satisfy both hosts and attendees. Our focus is on serving clients who seek exceptional event-related services, ensuring zero loopholes in our delivery. We have a strong vision to become global leaders by catering to international events. We anticipate a rise in corporate events, luxury weddings, and large-scale public gatherings, driven by the UAE's strategic position as a global hub and its reputation for hosting world-class events.

What are some of your current and upcoming projects?

Our events are becoming high-profile international brands, and we are also elevating some brands to new levels. Further updates will be shared as we move forward.

What are your key areas of expertise?