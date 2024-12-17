New Dubai developer to launch eight projects and a Membership Club on Dubai Islands

Emils Daujats, Director at Mr. Eight Development

Mr. Eight Development, a European property developer, announced its entry into the UAE real estate market to deliver premium residential projects on Dubai Islands.

With over 20 years of European expertise, Mr. Eight Development is set to re-invent family living in the UAE by introducing innovative, boutique-inspired residences that prioritize stylish design and bespoke guest experiences.

“We are thrilled to bring our European mindset and proven expertise to Dubai and will focus on creating welcoming living environments that residents love returning to every day,” said Emils Daujats, Director at Mr. Eight Development. “Our projects will reflect the small boutique resort experience, giving our residents the opportunity to enjoy a premium living experience.”

Mr. Eight Development has secured eight plots on Dubai Island where it plans to launch five projects in 2025. All residents of Mr. Eight Developments on Dubai Islands will become part of an exclusive Members Club which will give them access to a number of unparalleled privileges. Residents will have exclusive access to in-house Rolls-Royce cars, with professional chauffeurs, available on-demand for personal use. Similarly, a 24-meter motorboat with a skilled captain will be made available for residents to take in Dubai’s breathtaking sunsets. An on-site bell boy, beach club access, valet parking and in-house spa services are just some of the other privileges residents will be able to enjoy.

Daujats added: “We plan on investing around one billion dirhams across all our projects on Dubai Islands, ensuring that our developments are exceptional in terms of their design and construction quality.”

Key features of Mr. Eight’s developments include:

* Bespoke lifestyle and Member Club benefits * Functional layouts that maximize space * Premium services and amenities * Attractive payment plans (35/65)

* Family oriented living options starting from two-bedroom apartments